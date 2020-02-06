PM Imran cautions Modi against attacking Pakistan, says it will be his 'last mistake'

MIRPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned Modi against attacking Pakistan, saying that it would be his "last mistake".

PM Imran was addressing an event held to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day where he responded to Indian Prime Minister Modi's remarks about the Indian Army having the capability to invade Pakistan in 10 days.

"Modi your first mistake on August 5 when you revoked the special status of Kashmir," he said. "If you attack Pakistan and conquer it in 10 days like you said, I guarantee that each and every person in this country will fight you till the last breath."

"Our army is battle-hardened and has taken on terrorism and defeated it which even the best troops in the world could not do," he remarked.

The prime minister referred to India's action of scrapping Article 370 on August 5 as "Modi's first mistake" saying that the world had forgotten about Kashmir but thanks to the Indian prime minister, it had been reminded of it again.

“I can guarantee you now that Kashmir will now be independent. Before August 5, the world had forgotten about Kashmir. Even the Pakistani leaders did not talk about Kashmir, but now the entire world is talking about Kashmir.”

“In the last six months, the issue of Kashmir has become internationalised,” PM Imran stated. “Before this India used to say that the issue of Kashmir was a bilateral issue. When Pakistan used to talk about Kashmir, India used to say that talk about Azad Kashmir.”

The prime minister continued, “Today we are a country that solves issues. Whether it is an issue with Iran and Saudi Arabia or it is about the Afghan peace process, we try our best to solve it.”

Coming back to Modi he once again called him out for jetting on a campaign of hatred to win the elections.

“His [Modi’s] entire camping was based on hate. And anything which is based on hate always ends in disaster. After he won the election he said he would do that in Kashmir what was in the RSS manifesto and revoked Kashmir’s autonomy and put it under lockdown,” PM Imran said.

He added that never before in the last 50 years people had talked about the Kashmir issue but just in the span of a few months thrice the UNGA had taken up the issue of Kashmir.

“Lawmakers in US, UK and EU also discussed the issue of Kashmir. EU MPs also called for an end to the lockdown and the restoration of the internet in the valley,” he remarked.

“To the people of Kashmir I just want to say that our prayers are with you and I can guarantee you that you will now become independent,” he added.