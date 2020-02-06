SC orders removal of DG Sindh Building Control Authority

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the removal of Director General Sindh Building Control Authority Zafar Ahsan, reported Geo News.



The top court's order came during a hearing at Supreme Court's Karachi registry today.

The court while giving the orders, directed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to oversee all the operations and appoint 'someone honest in his place'. The court also ordered the removal of other top SCBA officials.



Expressing anger, the court said that no one has the right to exploit anyone.

The court expressed indignation over the construction of a building on Benazir Bhutto Park, issuing a notice to the owner of the project.

The CJP remarked that the DG SBCA is personally involved in the matter of illegal construction of buildings in the city.

“This is completely destructive for the city,” said the top judge, ordering the CM Sindh to personally look into the issue.

The CJP ordered the Sindh High Court Chief Secretary to look into the matters related to the SBCA until a new DG is appointed.

The court also ordered the removal of illegal encroachments on Shahra-e-Quaideen nullah as well.