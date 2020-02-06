Pakistan's foreign policy centered around Kashmir, says FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, while refuting the news reports that the FO is not proactive in taking up the plight of Kashmiris, said that Pakistan’s foreign policy in centered around Kashmir.



The FO spokesperson was delivering a weekly press briefing, where she said that Pakistan and the rest of the world observed Kashmir Day on February 5.

Calling the Kashmir issue an utmost priority of the Foreign Office, the spokesperson said that the policies are formulated upon the government’s behest.

She said that Pakistan is in constant contact with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in relation to the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).



The spokesperson said that the OIC has passed several resolutions regarding Kashmir and since decades the OIC Contact Group on Kashmir has been keeping the issue alive.

“The OIC is Pakistan’s biggest supporter on Kashmir,” she said.

Aisha Farooqui said that in Pakistan and its embassies located across the world Kashmir Solidarity Day was celebrated.

Farooqui said that Pakistan lodged strong protest with India in relation to the Line of Control firing incidents, particularly the one on Monday (Feb 3) in which several unarmed civilians were wounded.

“This is a part ongoing policy by Pakistan, and all Pakistanis are a part of this mission,” she said.

The FO spokesperson said that Pakistan is also reviewing the talks between the United States and Taliban.



She further said that Turkish President Tayyap Erdogan will visit Pakistan next week and the details of the visit will be shared soon.