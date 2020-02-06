Hamza Shehbaz granted bail in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday accepted the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case, Geo News reported.

A two-member bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Mazhar Ali Naqvi, on Thursday conducted a hearing into the Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shehbaz had been indicted in the sugar mills case along with his father, former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on April 9 last year.

In February 2019, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against the two alleging that the former chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by using public funds for the construction of a bridge to facilitate the Ramzan mills, owned by his sons.

On April 17 2019, Hamza was granted pre-arrest bail by LHC, which also restrained NAB from arresting him in cases pertaining to ownership of assets beyond means, until further notice. Hamza was also directed to submit bail bonds worth Rs10 million at the time.

The court will hear the bail petition in the money laundering case on February 11.

