Wed Feb 05, 2020
Pakistan

Agencies
February 5, 2020

In pictures: Kashmir Solidarity Day observed across Pakistan

Pakistan

Agencies
Wed, Feb 05, 2020

Rallies, human chains  and protests were held across Pakistan in solidarity with the people  of occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.  

Rallies were taken out in different parts of the country to denounce Indian atrocities as Pakistanis raised their voices to highlight the plight of the people of occupied Kashmir. 

Here are some pictures from the protest demonstrations and rallies. 

A young girl holds a placard during a demonstration to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in Islamabad on February 5, 2020. — Photo: AFP / Aamir QURESHI
Activists of PTI gather during a demonstration to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, in Islamabad on February 5, 2020. — Photo: AFP / Farooq NAEEM
Protesters hold placards as they shout slogans during a demonstration to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in Lahore on February 5, 2020. — Photo: AFP / ARIF ALI   
Protesters raise their hands painted in red during a demonstration to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in Karachi on February 5, 2020. — Photo: AFP / Asif HASSAN
 KARACHI: Activists of Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan burn effigy of Indian prime minister during protest against Indian Government on Kashmir Solidarity Day outside KPC. — Photo: INP by S Akber    
Protesters shout anti-Indian slogans during a demonstration to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, in Quetta on February 5, 2020. — Photo: AFP / Banaras Khan
Protesters stand over a poster of India´s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a demonstration to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, in Quetta on February 5, 2020. — Photo: AFP / Banaras KHAN   


