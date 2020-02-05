In pictures: Kashmir Solidarity Day observed across Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rallies, human chains and protests were held across Pakistan in solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.
Rallies were taken out in different parts of the country to denounce Indian atrocities as Pakistanis raised their voices to highlight the plight of the people of occupied Kashmir.
Here are some pictures from the protest demonstrations and rallies.
