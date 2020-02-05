Ceremony held to award Pakistan Army pilots who saved French mountaineer

RAWALPINDI: A special award ceremony was held at the Army Museum on Wednesday to honour the Pakistan Army Aviation pilots who rescued a French mountaineer in 2018.

According to the ISPR, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Pakistan Army, senior military officers and officers from Pakistan Army Aviation attended the ceremony. Rear Admiral Didier Malterre, Commander of French Joint Force in Indian Ocean conferred France National Defence Bronze Medal to brave pilots of Army Aviation who took part in the daring rescue operation.

Pakistan Army Aviation pilots had rescued the mountaineer on request of the French embassy.