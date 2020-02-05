PM Imran meets Rotary International delegation to discuss polio situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that Pakistan’s biggest priority is to eradicate polio from the country, adding that the government will utilise every measure in its fight against the disease.

The prime minister met with a delegation of the organization Rotary International working towards polio eradication, where he was accompanied by Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

The SAPM briefed the session about the measures taken to root out polio from the country, saying that four million children under the age of five were administered polio drops.

Dr Mirza said that in the ongoing drive, more than 100,000 security personnel and 250,000 polio workers performed their duties.

The prime minister said that the government will put to use all the possible resources to get rid of the disease, adding that measures to streamline cross-border (Pakistan and Afghanistan) movement are being taken.

The prime minister said that the government values every organization working to eradicate polio from the country.

COAS lauds role of Rotary International in Pakistan’s fight against polio



On Tuesday, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa lauded the role of Rotary International in Pakistan’s fight against polio, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.



Gen Bajwa met Rotary International’s four-member team, where measures related to healthcare in Pakistan and the country’s battle against poliovirus were discussed.

The army chief praised the contributions of the organisation in the eradication of polio in Pakistan.