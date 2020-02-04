SAPM's all-women rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri women

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said women from all walks of life will hold a rally in solidarity with Kashmiris in front of United Nations Commission on Human Rights office in the capital on February 5.

The participants of the rally will present a resolution to the UN's office, seeking international community’s intervention to stop Indian tyranny on Kashmiri women and children, she said while addressing a press conference here on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

She urged women, including parliamentarians, members of civil societies and working journalists to gather before the Foreign Office along with their children at 10.30 am to express solidarity with the Kashmiri children deprived of all fundamental rights of education, health etc.

SAPM Firdous said the gathering would be apolitical as she personally invited all the female parliamentarians, including opposition members, to take part in the rally. The women will also make a human chain on the occasion to express solidarity with the Kashmiri women, who had been victimised by the Indian occupation forces, using rape as a weapon of war.

She said the observance of solidarity day on Wednesday would give a message to the international community that Pakistan would continue its support for the cause of Kashmiris and nobody could deny them their right to self-determination.

The special assistant said the same national narrative on Kashmir was deepened in the heart of every Pakistani. Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir as it was termed its jugular vein by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

She said various activities had been organised across the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to express solidarity with the IOJ&K people and shake the world’s conscience for an end to the Indian subjugation of the valley.