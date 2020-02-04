NA adopts resolution expressing solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir

The National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution expressing solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir as the country gears up to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with traditional zeal and fervor, reported Geo News.

The resolution was presented in the Assembly by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker and Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam. Imam read the resolution out loud on the floor of the House.

"This is a historical resolution. February 5 is the day of expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir. The people of Kashmir have lived under brutal Indian occupation for seven decades," Imam said.

"The people of Kashmir have been fighting this occupation for more than seventy years. Women and children have sacrificed their lives for this just cause," Imam added.

February 5 is observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day across Pakistan. Rallies, conferences and other public gatherings are held across the nation to show support for people of Kashmir against Indian occupation.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked Pakistanis to come out and show their support for the people of Kashmir in even greater numbers as India continues to enforce a brutal lockdown on the valley.

In August last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had revoked the constitutional autonomy of occupied Kashmir and imposed a military curfew in the area, imprisoning thousands of innocent Kashmiris.

As part of the Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Wednesday, PM Imran will visit Azad and Jammu Kashmir and address a special session of the the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad.