Mon Feb 03, 2020
February 3, 2020

Meaning behind Shakira's tongue memes

Mon, Feb 03, 2020

Shakira is breaking the internet with her incredible performance at  Super Bowl halftime show  last night.

While fans are showering love and praises on the   Lebanese-Colombian singer   on Twitter for her songs and dance moves which  got  the crowd on their feet, a certain  gesture by  Shakira which she  made amid her performance is going viral on  social media.

Although fans were unsure of what she  did on the stage, they   loved it for sure when the singer turned  to camera  and let out a  vocal cry while   repeatedly sticking out  her tongue.    

The fans think she  has provided them with the first Super Bowl meme.   

What Shakira did is called zaghrouta, an Arabic celebration chant which is  used to express joy.

Shakira has long incorporated aspects of Middle Eastern culture in her performances.

According to Arab America:

The origin of “Zaghareet” [pl.] or Ululation dates back to the pre-Islamic era, as it was a traditional ritual of idolatry practiced collectively by women asking the idols for relief, mercy, rain . . . etc. In addition to drumbeats, they also used ululation to stimulate excitement on battlefields.

The singer's father was born in New York  to Lebanese parents and had later immigrated to Colombia where  Shakira was born.

Here are some memes   that Shakira sparked with her tongue gesture: 


