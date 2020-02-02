IMF team to arrive in Pakistan on Monday for talks over loan's third tranche

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to arrive in Pakistan on Monday, February 3, for talks to release of the $6-billion Extended Fund Facility's (EFF) third tranche.

The IMF team would hold talks with the Pakistani leadership the same day.

According to the organisation's resident representative for Pakistan, Teresa Daban, the discussions with the government were set to continue till February 13.

Daban also confirmed that the review delegation would issue its report at the conclusion of its Pakistan visit. Sources said the IMF delegation would conduct a quarterly review of the country's economy.



The mission would also review the performance of different ministries and departments, as well as the energy and tax reforms.