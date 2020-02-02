Pakistani doctor joins China’s fight against coronavirus

A Pakistani doctor has melted Chinese hearts after he decided to volunteer in the country's fight against the deadly coronavirus that has killed over 300 people and infected more than 14,000.



“We appreciate Dr Muhammad Usman Janjua, a foreign doctor to join the fight against coronavirus in China as a volunteer,” tweeted the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan.

The Chinese mission shared that Dr Janjua hails from the Deena area of Jhelum in Pakistan and teaches at the Changsha Medical University in the Chinese province of Hunan.

Dr Janjua, in an interview with Chinese media, said that China was like a second home for him as he had completed his education for there.

“My heart beats with my Chinese brothers. If I can offer my services in Wuhan in this difficult hour, it would be a moment of pride for me and my country – Pakistan,” said Janjua.

The medical petitioner also thanked the Chinese media for projecting him as a hero in front of the Chinese people.

Dr Janjua also shared that as a doctor he feels that the Chinese government has taken “adequate and powerful” measures at the right time to tackle the virus.

He also expressed his confidence that China will soon be able to defeat the novel coronavirus. He added that soon Pakistani and citizens from other countries would find themselves safe.

Pakistan stands with China

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday assured his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that Pakistani people "stand firmly with their Chinese brothers" and will provide full assistance as Beijing tackles the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

During the conversation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Qureshi that Pakistan’s offer for help and support to China in this difficult time once again highlighted the deep friendship between the two neighbours.

Death toll mounts to 304

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak rose to 304, as authorities in hardest-hit Hubei province on Sunday reported 45 new fatalities.

In its daily update, figures from the provincial health commission also showed a sharp increase in confirmed infections in Hubei, with 1,921 new cases.

That puts the national total over 13,700, based on numbers previously issued by the central government.

The virus is believed to have emerged in December in the provincial capital of Wuhan in a market that sold wild game.

Cases of infections have spread beyond the province as Chinese people travelled across the country and the world for the Lunar New Year holiday that started last week.

China found itself increasingly isolated over the weekend, with the United States and Australia leading a growing list of nations to impose extraordinary Chinese travel bans.