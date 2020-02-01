China grants 11-day visa extension to Pakistanis stranded in Urumqi

BEIJING: Pakistani students and traders, who were stranded in Urumqi owing to non-availability of flights, have been granted an 11-day visa extension by the Chinese authorities.

All of them have been provided hotel accommodation and food will be made available for them till the flights resume between Urumqi and Islamabad, according to official sources here on Saturday.



A group of nearly 200 traders and other community members, had earlier this week appealed the Pakistani government to make arrangements for their evacuation as their visas were expired amid suspension of flight operations due to coronavirus outbreak.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in her press briefing on Thursday, had said that Pakistan has taken up the issue with relevant Chinese authorities and they have assured them for facilitation.

The Chinese authorities in Beijing and Urumqi are fully cooperating and assuring that all our nationals including students and traders who are currently stranded in Urumqi are being provided accommodation, food and healthcare, according to a senior official of the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

The embassy officials are also in contact with them in Urumqi so were the Chinese authorities and as of now, there is absolutely no problem and difficulty being faced by these stranded people, said the official.