Govt decides to keep petrol prices the same for February

The government decided against increasing or decreasing the price of petrol for the month of February, Geo News reported Friday.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended increasing diesel and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) prices by Rs2.47 and Rs1.1 per litre respectively for February. The authority had also recommended a reduction in the prices of petrol and kerosene by Rs0.06 and Rs0.66 respectively.

However, authorities have decided to keep the price of petrol unchanged at Rs116.60 per litre for February.



An official said OGRA had forwarded the summary to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) which would then forward it to the finance ministry for final approval before making it public.



Since July 2019, Pakistan has been receiving monthly oil supplies worth $275 million from Saudi Arabia. Under this arrangement, Pakistan will get $9.9 billion over three years.