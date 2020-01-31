close
Fri Jan 31, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 31, 2020

Pakistan stops China flight operations: report

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 31, 2020

Pakistan on Friday halted flights to and from China with immediate effect, a civil aviation official told a foreign news agency, as the virus death toll reached 213 and the World Health Organization called it a global health emergency.

“We are suspending flights to China until Feb 2,” additional secretary of aviation Abdul Sattar Khokhar told Reuters by phone, adding the situation would be reviewed after that date.

He declined to comment on the reason for the closure.

Some airlines including British Airways, have suspended flights to China due to warnings of the coronavirus outbreak.

More  to follow

