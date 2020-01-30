MQM-P says it did not demand another ministry from PTI govt

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday rejected reports that it has demanded another ministry from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) federal government for its return to the federal cabinet.

The Karachi-based party's deputy convener, Amir Khan, refuted the claims, saying the news was baseless. The MQM-P does not want a ministry but wishes to solve the southern port city's issues, he said.

No request was put forward for a ministry during MQM-P leaders' meeting at senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen's residence, Khan added.

Earlier, sources in the party had told Geo News that it had demanded another ministry from the federal government as a condition for its return to the cabinet.

The sources had told Geo News that MQM-P had asked for a ministry for its leader, Syed Aminul Haque, in order to return to the federal cabinet. Until the federal government gives Haque a ministry, the party would not rejoin the cabinet, the sources claimed.

The sources had further claimed that the federal government had assured that it would release development funds for Karachi and give the MQM-P another ministry. The assurances were given by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen at the latter's residence.

However, the government has not acted on its assurance till now, so the Karachi-based party cannot return to the cabinet, the sources had added.