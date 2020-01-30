Two Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in Waziristan operation

Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during a military operation against the terrorists in the Dattakhel area of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Publication Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, five terrorists were also killed in the operation on the terrorist hideout in the tribal area. The action was taken on the basis of the intelligence reports.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Muhammad Shamim and Sepoy Asad Khan.

"Security Forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout in Dattakhel, North Wazirstan. In exchange of fire, 5 terrorists killed. 2 soldiers Sepoy Muhammad Shamim and Sepoy Asad Khan embraced shahadat," the ISPR said in a press release.

Earlier in December, two security forces officials were martyred in an intelligence-based operation conducted near Charkhel village of North Waziristan, a statement by the military's media wing had said.

"Presence of terrorists was reported in a hideout. During operation two terrorists killed," said the ISPR statement.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Sher Zaman and Sepoy Muhammad Jawad.

The incident followed an exchange of fire with terrorists in November last year which resulted in one Frontier Corps soldier being martyred and two others getting injured.