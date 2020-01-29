Nawaz to undergo cardiac procedure next week in London

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be admitted to a local hospital to undergo a cardiac procedure next week, The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader's personal physician said on Wednesday.

In an update on Twitter, Dr Adnan Khan said the former premier "had pre-admission evaluation & investigations" and that his "hospitalisation is planned & finalised in coming week to a Cardiac Centre of an NHS Trust Hospital" in the United Kingdom.



"He will undergo Cardiac Catheterization/Coronary Intervention to treat complex coronary artery disease," Nawaz's personal physician added.

Last week, the ex-prime minister's son, Hussain Nawaz, had told Geo News that his father would be admitted to the hospital next week. He had added that Nawaz's blocked arteries would be analysed through an angiogram.

"Given [Nawaz's] kidney pain, the dosage of angiography medicine to be administered will be kept low as medicines used in angiography impact the kidneys," he had said.

However, the "possibility of a heart bypass cannot be ruled out", he had added.