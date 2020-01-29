Pakistan condemns Modi's 'irresponsible, war-mongering' remarks

Pakistan on Wednesday condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement of defeating Islamabad in a span of seven to ten days in military combat saying that it was ‘rhetoric’.

“Pakistan categorically condemns Modi’s violent and irresponsible statement,” said the Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui , adding that the Modi-led government “is facing severe criticisim over its policies in the annexed Kashmir.”

The spokesperson maintained that the Indian PM’s statement would further escalate tensions in the region.

"The Indian prime minister’s threats and provocative statements further illustrate the extremist mindset that pervades the BJP leadership and has evidently permeated the state institutions in India," said Farooqui.



"Pakistan’s immediate and effective response to India’s Balakot misadventure, including the downing of Indian fighter aircraft and capture of Indian pilot last year, should suffice to underscore the will, capacity and preparedness of our armed forces," Farooqui added.



"No one should underestimate the resolve of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan to effectively thwart any aggressive action," she said.



The spokesperson urged the international community to take notice of Modi’s hate speech.

She further said that Pakistan wished for a peaceful resolution to the occupied Kashmir problem. Farooqui said Pakistan wished for durable peace and stability to prevail in South Asia.

Tensions reached a new high between India and Pakistan after August 5, 2019 when India scrapped the special status of occupied Kashmir (IoK). It has been almost six months and the curfew imposed on the disputed territory continues.

The valley has been under a strict military-enforced curfew as Indian authorities block communication services and restrict freedom of travel.

‘Indian forces can defeat Pakistan in less than 10 days’

India is now capable of making Pakistan "bite the dust" in less than 10 days in any new war with its arch-rival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Modi is under pressure after weeks of ongoing protests against a new citizenship law, a slowing economy and the prospect of losing the latest in a string of state elections in New Delhi next month.

"Pakistan has already lost three wars. Our armed forces will not take more than 7-10 days to make Pakistan bite the dust," Modi said in a speech to military personnel on Tuesday.

Wearing a maroon National Cadet Corps baseball cap at the event in the capital, Modi said India´s new prowess was thanks to what he called "youthful thinking".

He said that Indian strikes against what New Delhi said were militants in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and inside Pakistan in 2016 and last year were evidence of this.

"This is ´youthful thinking´. We carry out surgical strikes and take on terrorists in their homes," Modi said.

Modi said that Pakistan continues to wage a "proxy war" against India by backing militants in Indian-administered Kashmir where tens of thousands of people have died in recent decades.

— Additional reporting from AFP