Tezgam fire that took over 70 lives caused by short circuit, not cylinder explosion

The Tezgam inferno that took the life of over 70 passengers was sparked by a short circuit, Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Dost Muhammad Leghari revealed on Tuesday.

While talking to Geo News, the official revealed that the twelfth coach of the Tezgam Express had caught fire after an electric kettle short-circuited and caught fire.

He added that the coach was being supplied electricity 'illegally' from another coach.

Leghari revealed that the cylinder blast earlier believed to be the cause of the tragedy actually took place after the fire had engulfed the coach.

At least 74 people were killed and dozens injured on October 31 last year when an entire bogey of the train, travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi, caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan's Liaqatpur area.

The Railways CEO shared that 15 officials have been suspended after an inquiry into the incident, including a deputy divisional superintendent and a commercial officer.



In response to the remarks of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who had on Tuesday observed that Pakistan Railways should be shut down if it did not sort out its affairs, Leghari pleaded that the department not be closed as it connects all the four provinces.

Leghari added that Railways officers and workers will work together to improve the train journey for passengers across the country.



"Pakistan Railways is planning to add more freight trains to decrease the losses of the department. For the first time, the organization was able to register a profit of five billion by increasing the number of passenger trains," he claimed.

The Railways department had caught the ire of CJP Ahmed on Tuesday.

"It is the most corrupt department," Justice Gulzar had remarked during the hearing of a case related to Railways losses.

The CJP had also remarked that Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed should have resigned after the Tezgam incident.