Sindh IGP to be posted as secretary narcotics: report

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday decided to transfer incumbent Sindh Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam to the post of Secretary Narcotics Division of the federal government, reported Geo News.

The decision was taken at a meeting between PM Imran and Sindh IGP Imam in Islamabad. During the meeting, the province’s top cop briefed the premier regarding the law and order situation across the province.

The federal cabinet had on Tuesday delayed the appointment of a new Inspector-General Police (IGP) Sindh after the government's allies expressed "deep reservations" over the decision.

The cabinet's decision came a day after PM Imran and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah met to discuss the appointment of a new Sindh IGP.

The federal government had earlier snubbed a request from Sindh to remove Imam, saying he continue to serve as IGP until further notice.

PM Imran in a telephonic discussion with Sindh CM on Tuesday, conveyed the federal cabinet's decision of deferring the appointment of Sindh's favourite candidate Mushtaq Mehr as the IG.

In his response, the CM told the prime minister that it is not possible to amend the panel of officers already submitted to the federal government anymore.

The Sindh government has already twice forwarded amended panels for the IG to the Establishment Division.

The first panel contained names of BPS 21 officers including Ghulam Thebo, Mushtaq Mehr, Kamran Afzal, and Sanaullah Abbasi. Later it was amended to include one more name of BPS 21 officer Inamur Rehman.