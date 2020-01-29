Transfer of Sindh police officials was illegal, rules SHC

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday said the Pakistan Peoples Party-led government's decision to transfer Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Khadim Hussain Rind and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Rizwan in Sindh was illegal.



The SHC issued the orders while hearing a petition filed by activist Jibran Nasir regarding the transfer of the police officials.

The high court said that the government, while transferring the police officials, violated Article 17 of the Sindh Police Act. The court added that a police officer cannot be transferred without consulting the Sindh Inspector General.

The court ruled that the Sindh government is legally bound to consult the Sindh IG before transferring an officer. Earlier, the SHC had issued a stay order against the transfer of the two officers.