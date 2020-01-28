close
Tue Jan 28, 2020
January 28, 2020

Police arrest Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir, Afrasiab Khattak from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police on Tuesday arrested Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) lawmakers Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir and senior Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former senator Afrasiab Khattak from the federal capital.

The three leaders were arrested while they were taking part in a protest outside the National Press Club against the recent arrest of PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen.

The three leaders were taken to the Kohsar police station after being taken into custody.

Pashteen was sent on a 14-day judicial remand on Monday after police filed charges of sedition and using anti-state language against him. 

