PM Imran summons IG Sindh to Islamabad as cabinet delays decision to appoint his replacement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday summoned Sindh IG Kaleem Imam to the federal capital for a meeting after some allies of the government expressed their reservations on the names proposed to replace Sindh's top police official, Geo News reported.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan confirmed during a press briefing that the decision to appoint Sindh IG Kaleem Imam's replacement was delayed after the government's allies expressed their disapproval.

"Some names were discussed in the meeting between the prime minister and the chief minister of Sindh," said Awan. "When the names [for Sindh IG] were presented before the cabinet, some allies from Sindh and Karachi expressed reservations over them."

PM Imran has summoned Sindh's top police official to Islamabad where they are expected to hold a meeting.

The development comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah met to discuss the appointment of a new Sindh IG. The Sindh government has been criticising IG Kaleem Imam, accusing him of not performing satisfactorily.

A couple of days ago, the Sindh cabinet had taken the decision to appoint a new IG to replace Imam. The federal government had earlier snubbed the Sindh government, saying Imam would continue to serve as IGP until further notice.

Earlier today (Tuesday) Kaleem Imam ignited controversy when he broke his silence on the news surrounding his removal, saying that he "will not be transferred so easily".

The police chief made the comment while addressing a ceremony in remembrance of fallen police officers.

“I will not go so easily. There has been a major conspiracy against me and the impression is being given that I have already been transferred,” Imam said.

He noted that it seemed as if his speech at the event was "a farewell speech", but told the police officials that this news was "untrue".