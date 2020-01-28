Ten killed after a fire in a perfume factory in Lahore

At least ten people were killed and two injured when a gas cylinder burst at a perfume factory in Lahore's Imamia Colony, causing the building housing the factory to catch fire, reported Urdu daily Jang.

Among the dead included two women, four children, and the owner of the perfume factory. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment after being rescued from the rubble.

According to reports, a natural gas cylinder burst at the factory on Monday night, causing a huge fire that engulfed a nearby house as well. The roofs of both the house and the perfume factory later collapsed.

Rescue officials have cleared the area surrounding the factory. According to sources 10 vehicles of the rescue services were used to douse the fire, as efforts were underway to clear the debris from the site.

Officials identified the deceased as factory owner Malik Abid, 65-year old Zahid Fazal, 55 year-old Rashida, 6 year-old Areeba, and two 9 year-olds, Musa and Naveed.

The factory was reportedly a colour-dying unit and also housed some of the employees on one of the floors of the building, local media reported. It is as yet unclear whether more people are trapped under the debris of the collapsed factory.