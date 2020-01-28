Lahore factory fire claims eight lives

At least eight people, including two women and as many minors, were killed and two wounded in Lahore factory fire.



The blaze took over the perfume factory located in Imamia Colony after a gas cylinder burst late Monday. The inferno caused eight deaths and burns injuries to several others.

The fire has been brought under control, the Rescue officials told Geo News. The cooling process is underway, they said.

Ten firefighting vehicles took part in the operation to extinguish the fire.