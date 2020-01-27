Manzoor Pashteen arrested from Peshawar

Manzoor Pashteen of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) was arrested from Peshawar’s Shaheen Town during the early hours of Monday morning, local media reported.

Quoting an official of Tahkal police station, the report said, “the PTM chief is being shifted to Dera Ismail Khan where an FIR has been registered against him.”

Mohsin Dawar, senior PTM leader and MNA, also confirmed the development saying, "Last night Manzoor Pashteen was arrested in Tehkaal."