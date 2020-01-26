PM Imran to visit Karachi on Monday for day-long visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on Monday for a day-long visit where he will take in a Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital fundraiser and partake in other activities.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted on Sunday that PM Imran will visit the city for one day where he is scheduled to meet a delegation comprising businessmen.

After the meeting, the prime minister is expected to attend a fundraiser event to collect donations for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. He will also distribute cheques through the Kamiyab Jawan Programme.



