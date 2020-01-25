Brad Pitt shares heartbreaking news about his Tinder profile after viral SAG speech

Brad Pitt tugged at the heart strings of all the single girls out there after he mentioned his Tinder profile during the acceptance speech of 'Screen Actors Guild awards 2020.'



Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor broke the internet while accepting his award, saying, “I gotta add this [award] to my Tinder profile.”

Shortly after, the internet went into a frenzy, taking to the popular dating app trying to get hold of the Ad Astra star.

Recently while revealing, more insights about his Tinder profile, the 56-year-old star shared a heartbreaking news with fans.

Brad said that he does not, in fact, have a profile on Tinder.

Fox News reported that the actor only namedropped the app in his viral speech to sound funny.

He also mentioned that he has never used the app and has no idea how it works.

Brad Pitt took home the 'Best Actor in a Supporting Role' award for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.