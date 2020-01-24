Sehwan rape case: Accused civil judge to undergo medical tests

SEHWAN: A letter has been written to a judicial magistrate — who was accused of raping a woman in his chambers — stating that he was obligated to undergo a medical test as part of the investigation, Jamshoro police said on Friday.

Police officers said the accused civil judge in Case No. 9/2020 was required to present himself for a medical test, which would be conducted under the investigative officer's supervision. Results of the test would subsequently be matched with samples from the woman who had accused him of sexual assault.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) in Karachi had earlier given the green signal for an investigation into the accused to go ahead. The civil judge is currently out on a 10-day pre-arrest interim bail.

Two days ago, a first information report (FIR) was registered at the Sehwan police station.

Prior to that, SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh had taken notice of the incident and suspended the accused civil judge from performing his duties over "misconduct"; however, he would continue to draw his salary during the suspension period.

Couple eloped after family's resistance

Last week, the survivor had appeared in the court after, according to local sources, she and her husband were taken into custody by Sehwan police from a local guesthouse on January 13. Their relatives had arrived at the guest house but police, however, took the couple into custody.



The couple had wished to marry by choice and had eloped after facing resistance from their family. In her initial complaint, the woman said the judicial magistrate had told his staff and police officials to leave the office before calling her to his chambers where he allegedly raped her.

In a video statement, the survivor had confirmed she had gone to the court with her husband and lawyer and said her alleged abuser told her that rape was the only way to return to her husband.

"The judge said he wanted to meet me alone," she stated.

A medical report issued by the Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences (SASIMS) had confirmed she was raped.