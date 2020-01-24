PM Imran says UK relaxing travel guidelines for Pakistan is 'great news'

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the UK relaxing travel guidelines for Pakistan is "great news" for the country as it will usher in employment and help bring down the current account deficit.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister spoke about the benefits additional tourists from Britain will provide to the Pakistani economy.

"This is great news as it will address two most important econ issues facing Pak today: employment & our current account deficit, by bringing in tourism & investment which in turn will provide employment opportunities esp for our youth," he tweeted.

UK eases travel restriction for Pakistan

In a statement following a "wide-ranging assessment" of Pakistan's security situation, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said British nationals could now "travel by road to the North of Pakistan as well as the Kalesh and Bamboret Valleys".

In this regard, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner, said: "It is great credit to the hard work of the Government of Pakistan in delivering improved security over the past five years.

Pakistan seeks help from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey to bolster tourism

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed the hope on Friday that Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Malaysia would help Pakistan in promoting tourism, saying that Islamabad was already in talks with the three countries about tourism investment.

"Prime Minister Imran has requested Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to help Pakistan by investing in its tourism," he said.

FM Qureshi said credit for the change in the UK's travel advisory goes to the entire nation and its armed forces.

"Change in Britain's travel advisory is a major progress," he said. "I have spoken to the British foreign minister and we have also held talks with President Trump about it."