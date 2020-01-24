UK relaxes travel guidelines for Pakistan citing improved security

The United Kingdom made a major change to its travel advisory, stating that Pakistan was safer to travel in light of "improving security situation" in the country, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) announced on Friday.



"This is the first major update in the travel advice since 2015, " read a post on the UK government's website.

In a statement following a "wide-ranging assessment" of Pakistan's security situation, the FCO said British nationals could now "travel by road to the North of Pakistan as well as the Kalesh and Bamboret Valleys".



In this regard, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner, said: "It is great credit to the hard work of the Government of Pakistan in delivering improved security over the past five years.

"I am delighted that British nationals will be able to see more of what Pakistan has to offer," Dr Turner added.

The statement also cited the long-awaited return of British Airways' flights to Pakistan back in June 2019, as well as the visit of UK Royals — Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge — to various towns and cities in the country in October 2019.