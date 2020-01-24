Jennifer Aniston reduced to tears after Courteney Cox shares photo from ‘Friends’ last episode

Jennifer Aniston has developed a strong bond with her Friends’ costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow over the years.

It was only recently that the Murder Mystery star was left weeping after Courteney Cox, better known as Monica from Friends, shared a picture from down the memory lane.

Courteney posted a snap wherein the entire cast of Friends can be seen sitting down for dinner, hours before they shot the final episode.

The heartrending picture features Jennifer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Courteney seated together and enjoying the meal.

Along with the throwback picture, Courteney also shared the cover of the final episode's script. She shared the pictures with the caption, "The Last Supper” before taping “The Last One” on Jan 23, 2004. #tbt #friends."

After the photo was shared, Jennifer took to the comments’ section to post three sobbing emojis.



Meanwhile, it was revealed that a reunion show for Friends is in the works.

Speaking to Vulture, co-creator Martha Kauffman explained that the episode would revolve around the cast talking about the show and their experiences while working on it.