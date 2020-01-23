Pakistan expresses concern over India's missile defence system

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said Thursday that India's acquisition of the S-400 ballistic missile defence system can lead to an unnecessary arms race in the region.

In her weekly press briefing, Aisha Farooqui, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Islamabad had always expressed concern over the induction of the S-400 Air Defense system.

Answering a question about India's missile defence system, she said it would harm the regional stability as it would lead to an unnecessary arms race in the region.

She said Pakistan has proposed a discussion on a strategic restraint regime for South Asia that includes the proposal to avoid the induction of weapons that would contribute towards destabilisation in the region.

Last year, Pakistan had shared concerns that the S-400 missile defence system would lead to an arms race in the region.

"The Indian purchase of S-400 missile system is a part of their efforts to acquire a Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) System through multiple sources," the Foreign Office of Pakistan said in a statement.

"This will further destabilize strategic stability in South Asia, besides leading to a renewed arms race."

Following the May 1998 nuclear tests by both sides, the Foreign Office noted, Pakistan had proposed a strategic restraint regime in the region, advocating against the acquisition of BMD systems due to their destabilising effect.