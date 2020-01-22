15kg flour bag snatched from Faisalabad man

FAISALABAD: A differently-abled man was robbed of a 15kg bag of flour on Wednesday, a few days after prices of wheat skyrocketed across the country.

Imran Haider filed a complaint at the Ghulam Muhammad Abad Police Station stating that he was on his way home on the University of Agriculture Faisalabad road when two men on a motorcycle intercepted him.

"They [robbers] were riding a motorcycle. I was on one too. They robbed me of a bag of wheat. I tried to stop them but I am disabled and there were two of them hence they were able to get away," he said.

The incident takes place at a time when wheat prices have skyrocketed across the country. In Karachi, a sack of flour was being sold for Rs500 a couple of days ago.

In Lahore, the Flour Mill Association Punjab increased the price of flour by Rs6 per kg, after which flour was being sold at Rs70 per kg across the province.

The Flour Mill Association had fixed the price of flour at Rs64 on January 4, however, a few days later, wheat was being sold at Rs70per kg. A 20kg bag of flour was being sold for Rs808.