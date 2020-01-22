Highlighting Pakistan's advantages, PM Imran talks climate, growth at Davos 2020

DAVOS: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday addressed the World Economic Forum 2020, listing Pakistan's advantages and reiterating that 2020 would be the year of growth for his citizens.



In the first part of his speech, PM Imran spoke of how Pakistan — "very vulnerable to climate change — would tackle environment issues and run a bigger episode of the 2013 reforestation campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where his party had won the majority back then.

"I saw these mountains, this wilderness, disappearing and especially the way we destroyed our forest cover," he noted. "I always resolved that the second thing, if I ever got the opportunity, I would make sure that we preserve this God-given beauty of our country and we restart reforestation campaign."

He told the audience that no one expected "one of the most ambitious campaigns" to happen but that the now-ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) provincial government had involved local communities.



"We first made them understand how important trees were for the future, we first made people understand how Pakistan was vulnerable to climate change, we appealed to the people and involved women in the mountainous areas to grow nurseries," he said.

Underlining how the incumbent government was using its prior experience with reforestation and climate change, the premier said it was crucial to involve the local communities and "especially involve the women because they were very good at developing and planting nurseries".

Pollution, he mentioned, had become a silent killer in the Pakistani cities, given that past leaderships had no course of action and Lahore — "where pollution levels are like Delhi in India" — rose because the metropolis' planners had removed 70 percent of tree cover over the past 10 years.

The 2013 reforestation campaign "became one of the most successful campaigns in our country’s history of forestation […] so when I became the prime minister, we resolved that we would plant 10 billion trees in Pakistan in the next four years. This is now our objective."