PFA sends truck of wheat to PML-N MPA's residence

In a goodwill gesture, the Punjab Food Aurhotity (PFA) sent 15 flour bags to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukahri's house on Wednesday after she complained of the commodity's shortage.

Earlier, the PML-N leader had complained about the prevalent wheat crisis and said that she was unable to find flour at any of the local stores.

"This was an attempt to mock me. They made footage of aata (flour) bags being piled outside my house. They were adamant that the truck would remain parked there too. I had to force them to leave," Bukhari said.

Bukhari said PFA representatives insisted that she take the flour, piling up the flour bags outside the gates of her residence in Lahore.

Upon this, she agreed to take one sack of flour, paying the official rate of Rs799 for a 10kg bag.

Even after that, Bukhari said, the truck wasn’t moved, resulting in a spectacle that attracted area residents who then started buying wheat from the truck.

Speaking to a private TV channel, PFA Chairman Umar Tanveer said: "We sent her 15 bags of aata to her as a goodwill gesture," adding that the act was not meant to insult the PML-N leader.