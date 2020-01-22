German software giant's CEO lauds Pakistan's effort to digitize governance

German software development giant Systems, Applications and Products in Data Processing (SAP) CEO on Wednesday lauded the government’s efforts on digitisation of governance and economic.



In a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the SAP CEO was also invited to establish laboratories in Pakistan.

In the meeting, the German executive briefed PM Imran on SAP’s long association with the country over the past 20 years. He highlighted that the most significant project taken up by the German firm was of administering a digital system of salaries and pensions for the federal government.

“The Prime Minister also offered SAP to establish software labs in Pakistan to do software engineering work for SAP in Pakistan,” said the PM Office.

Klein expressed the company’s commitment to training young software engineers in Germany and using them for software development in Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari, SAPM Dr Moeed Yusuf, Ambassador at Large on Foreign Investment Ali Jehangir Siddiqui.

Earlier, PM Imran also held a meeting with Chairman of Turkish company Çalık Holding Ahmet Çalık.

