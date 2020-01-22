Show cause to PTI UK’s President, SG over public fight

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has issued show cause notices to elected President and Secretary General of the party in the United Kingdom for allegedly violating the party discipline by bringing to media and public the party’s internal issues.

Anwar Ul-Haq, senior PTI UK leader and Deputy Secretary of Overseas International Chapters (OIC UK & Ireland), has confirmed that show cause notices have been sent to PTI UK President Shirjeel Malik and PTI UK General Secretary Roomi Malik for being involved in a public fight on 19th January 2020 in Birmingham.

Disagreement party policy

The News has seen a copy of the show cause notice which reads: “After looking into first hand information, videos, news Channels reports, the Secretary OIC has issued a show cause notice to PTI UK President Shirjeel Malik and PTI UK General Secretary Roomi Malik . Secretary OIC has requested both officials to give a written reply re the show cause notice with in 7 days. Once OIC has received their replies then the matter will be dealt with accordingly and we will update you further.”

Speaking to The News, Anwar Ul-Haq said that the Birmingham incident was “only a disagreement between the two sides and nothing more”.

He said that PTI’s constitutional terms are very clear. There are rules which apply on all members and officials and everyone is supposed to follow the rules. We will take next steps in light of the constitution once we receive a reply. We are custodians of the constitution.”

On Sunday, PTI member Zainab Khan live streamed from outside a Birmingham venue where PTI officials were holding a meeting. In the footage, Roomi Malik and several PTI officials were seen protesting that for not being allowed entry to the meeting venue. They complained that PTI UK President had asked security at the entrance not to allow certain officials inside the meeting. For nearly half an hour, tussle between the two sides continued and then both sides made statements to media.

Roomi Malik told media that he and colleagues were stopped in violation of the party rules. He accused the security team of threatening and harassing female members. “Sharjeel Malik called PTI’s meeting and installed goons on the gate to stop us from getting in. This is unacceptable,” said the Secretary General.

President Shirjeel Malik said in his response that some unwanted people wanted to get into the meeting but they were warned in advance not to come:

“It’s an internal party matter. We will send a comprehensive report to the party leadership. Our meeting was successful and presidents from al regions were in attendance. No man or woman was assaulted or harassed. We cannot think of doing that. Those who were unable to gain access to the meeting became upset and agitated. I will appeal to everyone to wait for the facts to come out.”

PTI UK’s Information Secretary Taqveen Ahsan Siddiqui said the issue will be “dealt with by the Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline (SCAD) as per party bylaws”.