Three dead, 24 injured in accident near river Ravi

At least three people were left dead and 24 injured as a Faisalabad bound-bus overturned on Tuesday, according to rescue personnel.

The incident took place near Shahana bridge at Ravi river. The bus was travelling from Sahiwal to Faisalabad when it overturned after crashing into a tractor, rescue personnel said.

According to the rescue officials, three women and four children were wounded in the accident.



The injured were shifted to Sahiwal's DHQ Teaching Hospital, where the doctors said that three of the injured were in critical condition.