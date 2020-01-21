close
Tue Jan 21, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 21, 2020

Three dead, 24 injured in accident near river Ravi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 21, 2020
At least three people were left dead and 24 were injured as a Faisalabad bound bus turtle turned on Tuesday, according to rescue personnel.

At least three people were left dead and 24 injured as a Faisalabad bound-bus overturned on Tuesday, according to rescue personnel.

The incident took place near Shahana bridge at Ravi river. The bus was travelling from Sahiwal to Faisalabad when it overturned after crashing into a tractor, rescue personnel said.

According to the rescue officials,  three women and four children were wounded in the accident.

The injured were shifted to Sahiwal's DHQ Teaching Hospital, where the doctors said that three of the injured were in critical condition.

