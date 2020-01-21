'Japanese Calendar Exhibition 2020' held at Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi

KARACHI: The opening ceremony for the ‘Japanese Calendar Exhibition 2020’ was held at the Japan Information and Culture Centre at the Consulate-General of Japan on Tuesday.

The event began with an enlightening performance of live truck art by Tariq Khan from famed truck art team ‘Phool Patti’, along with artist Iqbal Khan. The duo demonstrated their talent on a canvas using captivating colors and Japanese inspired designs.

In the opening remarks, the Consul-General of Japan in Karachi, Toshikazu Isomura, said that the calendars portray Japan’s scenery, everyday life of the Japanese and their beautiful culture in a compressed manner that allows you to gauge the essence of Japan.

He also mentioned that this is the first time at the occasion that two truck art artists demonstrated Japanese inspired designs on a canvas to tell a story in Japanese form.

Furthermore, Consul-General Isomura, took the opportunity to enlighten the attendees about the Tokyo Olympics 2020 starting from the month of June where several Pakistani sportsmen will also be participating, making it an occasion for the tourists to visit Japan this year.