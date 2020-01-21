PM Imran leaves for Davos to attend World Economic Forum

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday left for Davos to attend the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), where he is scheduled to address an important session on global politics besides other engagements.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Special Assistant National Security Division Mooed Yusuf are accompanying the prime minister, Radio Pakistan reported.

Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Ambassador at large for Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui will also join the PM in Davos.

PM Imran will be the keynote speaker at the WEF’s Special Session ‘Beyond Geopolitics’ along with President of the World Economic Forum Børge Brende.



The session will be held tomorrow at 07:45 PST.



The premier will also meet CEOs and corporate leaders from international companies at the "Pakistan Strategy Dialogue".

Several meetings are also scheduled with a wide range of corporate, business, technology and finance executives and representatives of international financial institutions, state-run broadcaster said.

Meeting with Trump

On the sidelines, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders including the US President Donald Trump.

“This would be the third leadership-level interaction between Pakistan and the US since the prime minister’s visit to Washington in July 2019,” the Foreign Office had said on Monday.

“Throughout his engagements at Davos, the prime minister will share Pakistan’s vision and achievements in the areas of economy, peace and stability, trade, business and investment opportunities. He will also highlight the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan’s perspective on key regional and international issues”, the statement added.



PM Imran will also speak to senior international media persons and editors during a session with the Forum's International Media Council.