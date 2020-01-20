PM Imran to travel to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled to start January 22 in the Swiss city of Davos, the Foreign Office said on Monday.

The prime minister will address at the WEF's special session on 'Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World', a press release from the Foreign Office read.

"Two key highlights of the visit include the Prime Minister’s keynote address at the WEF Special Session, and his interaction at the 'Pakistan Strategy Dialogue' with CEOs and corporate leaders," it read.

PM Imran will also meet US President Donald Trump and several world leaders on the sidelines of the forum.

The prime minister "will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders" including Trump, the Foreign Office said, adding that it "would be the third leadership-level interaction between Pakistan and the US since the Prime Minister’s visit to Washington in July 2019".

The premier is expected to reach Switzerland tomorrow (Tuesday) for an official, three-day visit to attend the global event at the invitation of WEF founder and Executive Chair Professor Klaus Schwab. His trip would cost a mere $68,000 in line with the government's austerity measures.

The prime minister would also highlight occupied Kashmir's current situation and the country's perspective on key regional and international issues. He is also expected to share Pakistan’s vision and achievements in terms of economy, peace and stability, trade, business, and investment opportunities, the press release added.

As per the Foreign Office, several meetings with a number of corporate, business, technology, and finance executives, as well as representatives of international financial institutions were also scheduled.



"The Prime Minister is set to speak to senior international media persons and editors during a session with the Forum’s International Media Council and will give interviews to major international media outlets," it said.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the invitation-only event, which takes place in the Alpine resort town of Davos amid tight security. Nearly 3,000 participants from 118 countries are expected to attend the event.