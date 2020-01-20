Time Magazine includes PM Imran in cover for special WEF issue

Time Magazine has featured Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with other world leaders, on its cover page yet again in a special issue on the upcoming World Economic Forum.

Other leaders featured on the cover illustration included founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Microsoft Founder Bill Gates and Europe’s Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.



The Pakistani prime minister was also named by the magazine last year in its list of ‘100 most influential people’ for the year 2019, including Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad, Abu Dhabi’s crown prince Mohamed Bin Zayed and New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Arden.

The annual WEF summit of global movers and shakers kicks off in the Swiss resort of Davos on Tuesday and will last four days.



The cover of Time's special Davos issue features the five leaders sitting on a chair lift with the snow-covered Swiss Alps in the background. US President Donald Trump and young climate activist Greta Thunberg can also be seen sitting together on another chairlift in the background of the illustration.

PM Imran is expected to reach Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday for a three-day — January 21-23, 2019 — official visit to attend the Forum, with his trip costing a mere 68,000 dollars due to austerity measures taken by the government.

PM Imran’s Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Zulfi Bukhari and other officials will accompany him. He is also expected to hold meetings with several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

Fifty-three heads of state are on the guest list, including Trump, who is expected to address the gathering on January 21.

During the visit, PM Imran will meet foreign investors and inform them of investment opportunities in Pakistan.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the invitation-only event, which takes place in the Alpine resort town amid tight security. Nearly 3,000 participants from 118 countries are expected to attend the event