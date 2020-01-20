close
Mon Jan 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 20, 2020

Sindh govt decides to lift 10-year ban on recruitment of college lecturers

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 20, 2020
Sindh govt decides to lift 10-year ban on recruitment of college lecturers

Sindh government has decided to lift the 10-year ban on the recruitment of teachers in colleges across the province.

Sindh Education Department has decided to recruit 1500 lecturers of various subjects in colleges to end the shortage of teachers.

The College Education Department has decided to lift the  ban on the appointments with the recruitment of 1500 lecturers of grade 17.

According to statistics, over 98 (male/female) lecturers are required in the subject of Chemistry; 67 male and 54 female lecturers for Mathematics; 154 for Physics; 172 for English; 144 for Urdu and 86 for Pakistan Studies.

It may be noted here that there is a shortage of over 2500 subject teachers in the colleges across the province.

Latest News

More From Pakistan