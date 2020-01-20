Sindh govt decides to lift 10-year ban on recruitment of college lecturers

Sindh government has decided to lift the 10-year ban on the recruitment of teachers in colleges across the province.



Sindh Education Department has decided to recruit 1500 lecturers of various subjects in colleges to end the shortage of teachers.

The College Education Department has decided to lift the ban on the appointments with the recruitment of 1500 lecturers of grade 17.

According to statistics, over 98 (male/female) lecturers are required in the subject of Chemistry; 67 male and 54 female lecturers for Mathematics; 154 for Physics; 172 for English; 144 for Urdu and 86 for Pakistan Studies.

It may be noted here that there is a shortage of over 2500 subject teachers in the colleges across the province.