Two men caught drowning minor girl after alleged sexual abuse in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Two men were caught here in the city's Ziarat Kaka Sahib locality on Sunday trying to drown a minor girl after allegedly sexually abusing her earlier, residents of the area told police.

According to police, which registered a first information report (FIR) of the incident, both men were arrested.

While speaking to the police, the deceased girl's paternal uncle said she had gone to the madrassa a day prior but never returned home. The family subsequently started a search for her and discovered two men strangling her at nighttime while attempting to drown her body in a water tank.

As soon as they realised that they had been discovered, the suspects threw the body in the tank and made a run for it, her uncle said. By the time she was retrieved from the tank, she had already passed away.

The area's residents claimed that the suspects had first raped the girl then brutally murdered her. Police said the neighbours wished to punish the suspects themselves but after talks, the men were handed over to authorities and arrested.