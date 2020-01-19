close
Sun Jan 19, 2020
Sindh CM orders stabilisation of flour price by Tuesday

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Sunday the provincial government had procured 300,000 tonnes of wheat from the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO), of which 70,000 had been brought to the metropolis.

A statement issued from CM House said the provincial government had procured the wheat from PASSCO, obtained from Punjab and Balochistan. The delay in transportation was caused due to the transporters' protest and wheel-jam strike.

The chief minister said his government had hired the National Logistic Cell's (NLC) services, which mobilised a 200-vehicle fleet to transport the wheat from Punjab and Balochistan to Karachi and Hyderabad.

Shah said 70,000 bags had arrived in the city so far and that another 30,000 bags were  to be brought in by Monday evening. He directed the food department secretary, Laiq Ahmed, to personally monitor wheat-lifting from Punjab and Balochistan and start issuing wheat to the flour mills in line with the government policy.

Shah also directed the Bureau of Supply & Prices to play their due role to stabilise flour prices all over Sindh, particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad. Further, through his chief secretary, he also directed all deputy commissioners to control the artificial price hike in their respective areas, particularly of the flour.

The CM directed the food department to avert the wheat crisis within the next two days.

