Father-son duo die as car plunges into sea in Karachi's DHA

Two people, a father and his son, died Sunday as their car plunged into the sea in the metropolis' Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 8 area, police said.



Police confirmed that the deceased were identified as Iftikhar Habib, 60, and Danial Aziz, 20. Habib was teaching Daniyal how to drive in a ground near Sea View when the car sped out of control and fell into the sea, critically wounding both, they added.

Rangers and rescue teams, alongside police, arrived as soon as the incident came to light. The white car was pulled out of the sea with the help of a crane as the two were taken to a hospital in critical condition.



Initial reports indicated that the car plunged into the sea due to overspeeding. Passersby gathered to help retrieve Habib from the car and shifted him to a nearby hospital.



The senior superintendent of police (SSP) for South district, Shiraz Nazir, said there were two people in the car and that one of them was teaching the other to drive.

Both Danial and Habib passed away later during treatment at the hospital, police said.

