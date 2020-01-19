Wheat crisis: 'PM Imran will defeat hoarders, profiteers'

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Sunday that PM Imran will defeat to those who were hoarding wheat and involved in profiteering, as the wheat flour crisis spread across the country in the last couple of days.

“The prime minister will defeat profiteers and those who are hoarding flour,” she said, adding that the premier had made a promise to take stern action against those responsible for the wheat crisis and he will ensure that that promise is fulfilled.

Awan said Prime Minister Imran had allocated Rs6 billion for utility stores via a special package due to which flour, pulses, and rice will be available for the common man at low rates.

Flour prices have skyrocketed across the country in recent days, selling for as high as Rs62 per kilogram at several retail stores.

The price of the flour has increased by five rupees in just the last week due to a shortage of wheat supply. “Fine flour is available for Rs62/kg while the price of mill flour increased by five to six rupees and is being sold between Rs 62/kg to Rs70/kg,” the president of the flour retailers association had told Geo News.

In Karachi, a sack of flour was being sold for Rs500 a couple of days ago.

In some parts of the city, a bag of 10kg flour which cost Rs450 before the crisis was being sold for Rs700 after an increase of Rs250.

In Lahore, the Punjab Flour Mill Association increased the price of flour by Rs6 per kg, after which it was being sold at Rs70 per kg across the province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the recent surge in wheat prices, instructing all four provincial chief secretaries to initiate a "grand operation" against those involved in hoarding flour and selling it at exorbitant rates on Saturday.

The Prime Minister's Office ordered the provincial governments, chief commissioners and deputy commissioners (DC) to take stern action against the culprits.