Qatar appreciates Pakistan’s efforts for peace

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met Qatar's top diplomat Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha and urged that dialogue was the way forward for the resolution of the Middle East situation.

Qureshi had arrived in Doha on Saturday and discussed bilateral matters, Afghan peace process and regional peace with his Qatari counterpart.

On the subject of the Middle East tensions, Qureshi said that any confrontation in the region would be to no one’s benefit.

Thani appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for world peace especially in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

Qureshi briefed Thani about Pakistan’s efforts for resolving the ongoing tensions in the region and establishment of peace.

Speaking about his recent visits, Qureshi said it was appeasing to find a unanimous desire for resolving the confrontation in the region.



Highlighting the ongoing human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, Qureshi said around eight million unarmed Kashmiri citizens were locked down and facing Indian aggression for the last five months.



He said the oppressed Muslims of the occupied valley were looking towards the international community particularly the Muslim world to get rid of the Indian atrocities and oppression. Qureshi told his Qatari counterpart that Pakistan’s sincere and reconciliatory efforts for peace in Afghanistan were being lauded by the world.

About the Afghan peace process and the restoration of US-Taliban dialogue, Qureshi said the possibilities for an end to four-decades-old confrontation and revival of regional peace were arising.

The foreign minister further said Pakistan highly valued its ties with Qatar and desired to strengthen the bilateral relations in multiple spheres.